If you’ve spent any time in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, or Portland, you might be familiar with the restaurant chain Dave’s Hot Chicken. Well, Drake‘s a certified fan, because the Certified Lover Boy rapper announced on Monday that he’s taking on a minority stake in the chicken chain. “I tried the food and it was amazing,” the rapper said in a statement. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

“Started from the bottom now we’re here. welcome to the Dave’s Hot chicken family @champagnepapi @futuretheprince,” Dave’s wrote on Instagram. “WHERE DO YOU WANT US TO OPEN A STORE NEXT.” Wow, I suddenly need to go grab some lunch. I don’t care if it’s not even 11 a.m.

Anyway, in other Drake news, Certified Lover Boy posted a huge debut last week. After delays that stretched out over eight months, the rapper released the album, which came with a stacked lineup of features: Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla Sign, and more all appeared on the project. It wound up giving Drake his tenth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, making him one of only eight artists to do so. Now, for its second week on the chart, Certified Lover Boy maintains its position at the top.

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.

