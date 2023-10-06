Another topic is Drake’s connection with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, which he brings up on “Another Late Night,” which also features Lil Yachty. On it, Drake raps, “My bank account is magnolia, milly rockin’ / Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’.”

Drake’s new album For All The Dogs has arrived, and it’s already dominating the discourse on social media. Among the discussions currently taking place are whether Drake dissed The Weeknd , J. Cole allegedly addressing his supposed beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Drake’s son Adonis making his official rap debut at the end of “Daylight.”

How Are Drake And Millie Bobby Brown Connected?

The lyrics stem from a 2018 interview in which Brown addressed a 2017 photo of the pair hanging out backstage at a show. While walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, the then-14-year-old Brown said that the two kept in touch via text, and that he offered advice on subjects like boys and handling stardom at an early age (he would know, since he was also a child TV star in his teens, albeit not at all on the same scale).

Of course, because the internet is the internet (y’all need to GO OUTSIDE), some people read a lot into the comments, interpreting ill intent on Drake’s part. He was accused of grooming the young actress, with observers calling him “creepy” and “weird.” Brown herself addressed the criticism on her Instagram Story, writing, ““Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… For real. Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to choose that for me. its nice to have people understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships…jeez.”

Drake also seems fed up with seeing commentary online (and likely ONLY online… again, GO OUTSIDE) about his supposed proclivities from people projecting. While he’s probably not really going to turn up at anyone’s house over those comments, there’s definitely something off about investing this much in imagining what two famous people text each other.