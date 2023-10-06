Did Drake Diss The Weeknd On ‘For All The Dogs?’

Drake has finally shared his new album For All The Dogs. The album has plenty of features from artists like SZA, 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, and more, but there’s also some beef — not between J. Cole and NBA YoungBoy, it would seem, but there are rumors of a diss from Drake about another famous musician.

Fans are pointing out a lyric in the track “All The Parties” that goes, “My b*tches playin’ PND and them / The shorties only listen to Weeknd.” However, the lyric shown on Genius keeps changing, so it’s not confirmed that those are the real words. Also, listeners are debating over whether it’s even a diss or not; some are claiming that Drake and Abel Tesfaye are friends, and that there’s no need to read into the line and create unnecessary drama.

now why would Drake diss Abel? I thought they squashed their beef 🫠 pic.twitter.com/AKf402A61A — The Weeknd Insider 🪩 (@weekndinsider) October 6, 2023

@drake mentions @theweeknd on his new album “For All The Dogs” which made fans believe it could be a diss from the lyrics. “The shorties only listen to Weeknd” pic.twitter.com/493nHUP8tE — The Weeknd News & Charts (@NewsTheWeekndd) October 6, 2023

Drake dissed The Weeknd “Shawty listen to PND and them she don’t listen to The Weeknd” holy shit 😂 — ✞ (@bahamaspromises) October 6, 2023

The most recent discussion about both Drake and The Weeknd was when an AI-generated collaboration between them called “Heart On My Sleeve” circulated in April. Universal Music Group issued a takedown notice once it went viral. In September, the Academy CEO, Harvey Mason, Jr stated that the song was “absolutely eligible” for a Grammy Award “because it was written by a human,” later offering clarification.

For All The Dogs is out now via OVO Sound. Find more information here.