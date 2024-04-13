Drake
Drake’s New Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Has Fans In A Frenzy After It Seemingly Leaked Online

Will he ever respond on a record? This is the question fans of Drake asked themselves following the flurry of jabs the “Polar Opposites” rapper has received from Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Asap Rocky, and more.

Well, apparently, the waiting period is over. Today (April 13), a four-minute song aimed at Lamar has seemingly leaked online. Many have questioned the song’s authenticity due to the rise of AI-generated music (especially using Drake’s likeness). Others believe it is not only accurate but also serves as a warning to Drake’s foes.

If you haven’t kept track of those folks, the record takes jabs at Ja Morant, The Weeknd, NAV, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and, of course, Metro Boomin.

Read a few of the supposed bars directed at Kendrick Lamar below.

How the f*ck you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on? / This the bark with the bite, n****, what’s up? / I know my picture on the wall when y’all cook up / Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up / ‘Cause Top told you drop and give me fifty like some push-ups, huh / Your last one bricked, you really not on sh*t / They make excuses for you, ’cause they hate to see me lit / Pull your contract, ’cause we gotta see the split / Ayy, the way you doin’ splits, b*tch, your pants might rip / You better do that motherf*ckin’ show inside the bitty / Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties / Top say drop, you better drop and give ’em fifty / Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now /And you gon’ feel the aftermath of what I write down / I’m at the top of the mountain, so you tight now / Just to have this talk with yo’ ass, I had to hike down.

View a few fans’ reactions below.

