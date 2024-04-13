Will he ever respond on a record? This is the question fans of Drake asked themselves following the flurry of jabs the “Polar Opposites” rapper has received from Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Asap Rocky, and more.

Well, apparently, the waiting period is over. Today (April 13), a four-minute song aimed at Lamar has seemingly leaked online. Many have questioned the song’s authenticity due to the rise of AI-generated music (especially using Drake’s likeness). Others believe it is not only accurate but also serves as a warning to Drake’s foes.

If you haven’t kept track of those folks, the record takes jabs at Ja Morant, The Weeknd, NAV, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and, of course, Metro Boomin.

Read a few of the supposed bars directed at Kendrick Lamar below.

How the f*ck you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on? / This the bark with the bite, n****, what’s up? / I know my picture on the wall when y’all cook up / Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up / ‘Cause Top told you drop and give me fifty like some push-ups, huh / Your last one bricked, you really not on sh*t / They make excuses for you, ’cause they hate to see me lit / Pull your contract, ’cause we gotta see the split / Ayy, the way you doin’ splits, b*tch, your pants might rip / You better do that motherf*ckin’ show inside the bitty / Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties / Top say drop, you better drop and give ’em fifty / Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now /And you gon’ feel the aftermath of what I write down / I’m at the top of the mountain, so you tight now / Just to have this talk with yo’ ass, I had to hike down.

View a few fans’ reactions below.

Drake Diss in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/qV8qPIFpIT — neurodivergent papi 🇳🇬🧩 (@Wavethoven) April 13, 2024

Imagine working on two collab albums with Future, producing the best beats, telling people to “pick a side”, making everybody diss Drake on your albums And he just tells you “ Metro sit yo ass down and play some drums nigga” pic.twitter.com/Hco99BOb7y — IBashar (@CurtisBashar) April 13, 2024

“Who you dissing on Push Ups?” Drake: pic.twitter.com/le77hEbhFh — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 13, 2024

I hope Drake let it leak.

There’s something very HipHop, unplanned and low-fi thats fits this skirmish — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 13, 2024

When Drake said “Drop & give me 50” he wasn’t talking about push-ups… 50% of Kendrick’s earnings went to Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith with his TDE label contract Drake is literally telling Kendrick to drop… and give him 50% pic.twitter.com/1e2tzGZzTK — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) April 13, 2024

drake after dropping the diss track against everyone who was against him pic.twitter.com/X86H2etCSR — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) April 13, 2024

The fact no one can tell if it’s real or AI says a lot about Drake’s music but that’s maybe for another time — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 13, 2024

The Drake diss was real. Negativity is BACK pic.twitter.com/TXPvAVHxok — Miles (@mtvsthewrld_) April 13, 2024

How it feels being a fan of rap and not a stan so you can appreciate and enjoy Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s diss songs and responses pic.twitter.com/0kprpZaIpj — Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) April 13, 2024