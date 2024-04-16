At long last, Drake finally came through with “Push Ups,” a diss track responding to all the hate that has come his way lately. He has many targets on the tune, but in one line in particular, he goes directly after Metro Boomin, saying, “Metro, shut your ho-ass up and make some drums, n****.”

Now, Drake is continuing to lean into the drums thing with some social media barbs.

He started with a clip from Nick Cannon’s classic 2002 movie Drumline, but with Metro’s face edited over Cannon’s.

Later, he upped the ante even more: Drake shared a video of an actual drumline performing outside of Atlanta’s Magic City strip club. The band was presumably hired by Drake, as he captioned the clip, “From me to you,” alongside a crossed fingers emoji. Notably, Future and Metro had some promotional activity happening outside the club just days earlier.

Drake trolling Metro Boomin again by hiring drummers to play at the Magic City in Atlanta 😬 “From me to you 🤞🏽” pic.twitter.com/UQ6tLUwLEk — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Drake also went after Future on “Push Ups,” rapping, “I could never be nobody number-one fan / Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand.” That was a response to a Future “We Don’t Trust You” lyric: “You a n**** number one fan, dog / Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog / Pillowtalkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog / I don’t need another fake friend, dog.”