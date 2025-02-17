Poor Drake. He just can’t seem to get away from the fallout of his recent skirmish with Kendrick Lamar. Despite being on tour in Australia\, it seemed some cheeky Aussie thought it’d be a good idea to troll the Canadian rapper with a gift from his homeland: A camouflage Toronto Raptors jersey. However, upon unfurling the jersey and seeing the name on the back, the performer threw it back into the crowd in apparent disgust. It looks like Drake still hasn’t forgiven DeMar DeRozan for supposedly siding with Kendrick during the two rappers’ beef.

I’m sure in Drake’s mind, he has good reason for feeling betrayed that DeRozan opted to appear in the video for fellow Comptonite Kendrick Lamar’s Drake-thrashing single, “Not Like Us” (and onstage during the rapper’s Kendrick & Friends Pop Out concert in LA). After all, when DeRozan was in Toronto playing for the Raptors, Drake was a fixture at the games, and the two entertainers developed what appeared to be an amiable relationship. Of course, that was before the Raptors unceremoniously traded him to the San Antonio Spurs after nine years of service for Kawhi Leonard (a move that worked out for the Raptors, leading to the franchise’s first-ever NBA Championship).

I asked DeMar how he felt about the trade a couple of days after, and while I won’t print what he said here, suffice it to say, he wasn’t exactly thrilled. While he insisted his appearance in the “Not Like Us” video was more of a favor for his fellow citizen than a shot at Drake, Drake clearly took it personally. If his reaction here is anything to judge by, it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting over it anytime soon.

You can check out a video of the mid-concert moment here.