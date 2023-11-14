Earlier this week, Drake and J. Cole announced their joint It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What? Named after a line from the duo’s For All The Dogs collaboration “First Person Shooter,” it marks the first time they have toured together, building on the chemistry they’ve built throughout the year with appearances at each other’s concerts. Perhaps after Drake co-headlined Cole’s Dreamville Festival and Cole appeared at Drake’s original It’s All A Blur Tour stop in Toronto to fill in for 21 Savage, it was inevitable that the two frequent collaborators would decide to tour together. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the tour below.

What Are The Dates For The ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’ The tour kicks off on January 18 in Denver, Colorado, and ends in Birmingham, Alabama on March 27. You can see the full schedule below. When Do Tickets For ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’ Come Out? Tickets will go on sale on November 17 at 11 am local time. A two-day presale runs from November 15 at 11 am to November 16 at 10 pm for Cash App Card users.

How To Buy Tickets For The ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’ For more information on the Cash App Card presale, fans can click here. For the general sale, you can check drakerelated.com. How Much Are Tickets For The ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’ The lowest seats available on Ticketmaster.com are $400 while floor seats are a little under $1000.