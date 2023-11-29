Drake Joins The Broken Hearts Club (Yes, Again) In His Moody ‘Polar Opposites’ Video

Drake has plenty of reasons to be happy these days, including the knowledge that he’s got the top rap track on Billboard‘s year-end charts. But to be so rich and (mostly) well-liked, Drake sure seems sad a lot. He certainly is in his latest video from For All The Dogs, “Polar Opposites,” which finds him hanging out playing pool and smoking with a few older gentlemen wearing matching red leather jackets (no Michael… but also probably yes, another allusion to that record he and Drake share). The implication appears to be that Drake’s too busy making boss moves with other bosses (big Bada Bing! from Sopranos energy here) to worry about having a broken heart — and yet.

Fortunately for those who are a little over Drake being so maudlin all the time, the deluxe version of the album — For All The Dogs: Scary Hours — adds five new tracks of Drake rapping like his life depends on it, including another tag team collaboration with J. Cole. The two rappers’ chemistry has been off the charts lately, resulting in the song “First Person Shooter” — J. Cole’s first No. 1 on the Hot 100 — and their upcoming It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour, which they extended with ten new dates after the deluxe version dropped.

Watch the video for “Polar Opposites” above.