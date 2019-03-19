Weyes Blood’s Self-Directed Video For ‘Movies’ Is A Shimmering Tribute To The Power Of Cinema

03.19.19 1 hour ago

Singer-songwriter Weyes Blood (real name Natalie Mering) has released another new track off her upcoming album Titanic Rising. “Movies” is a glittering, ethereal love song about — you guessed it — movies.

The song’s video, directed by Mering herself, is strikingly cinematic. The video starts out underwater, as a blonde-wigged woman falls deeper into the water, white dress billowing around her as she tumbles. The camera pulls out to reveal a theater full of people watching the scene on a screen, enraptured by what they’re seeing. They jump through the screen and into the water themselves, empowered by their viewing experience.

In a press statement, Mering spoke about her fascination with film and shared her inspiration behind the song: “I wanted to take a look into the emotionally manipulative powers of movies,” Mering said. “How have movies succeeded in telling the myths of our time? How have they failed (miserably)? What is the consequent effect on a society of beings looking for themselves in the myths on the screen? It’s safe to say that they have failed us, but I can’t help it … I love movies.”

Titanic Rising is out April 5 via Sub Pop. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video for “Movies” above.

Around The Web

TAGSMoviestitanic risingWeyes Blood
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP