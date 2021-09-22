In the last five years, Eminem has released four project, his most recent one being 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By. It’s clear the rapper is on a streak and it looks like that may continue: Hints from his frequent collaborators have led many to believe he could be releasing new music soon.

https://twitter.com/JaySines2/status/1440100812185763843F

This month has been hellish… but I see the light at the end… can’t wait for October 1st… mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/gfH8AdzKvt — Skylar Grey (@SkylarGrey) September 20, 2021

According to Rap-Up, a Reddit user noticed that Fredwreck, one of Eminem’s producers, shared a pair of posts to his Instagram story that fueled the new music rumors. The first was an image of an individual fishing on a boat in open waters with the caption, “The calm before the storm.” The second was a drawing of Eminem’s childhood home with the house number “1001,” leading them to believe the new release would arrive on October 1.

This theory was further fueled when Skylar Grey, a singer who has worked with Eminem on numerous occasions, shared a post that hinted at something arriving on October 1. “This month has been hellish,” she wrote. “But I see the light at the end… can’t wait for October 1st… mark your calendar.” The Reddit user also noted that Royce Da 5’9″ has been celebrating his “Scary Movie” collaboration with Eminem, which was released on October 1, 1999.

Eminem has yet to confirm any of the rumors so we’ll just have to wait.