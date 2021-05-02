It’s about that time of the year where rumors surrounding Eminem are running rampant on social media. Sometimes they prove to be true, like last year when his fans correctly predicted a deluxe reissue for his Music To Be Murdered By album was on the way. More times than not though, the speculation leaves supporters with high hopes and empty results. This time around, rumors regarding Eminem also involve Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar as it may appear the trio are working on new music together.

Beats & Rhymes — CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) May 1, 2021

It all began when Grammy-winning producer and frequent Dr. Dre collaborator Fredwreck shared a picture of him, Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick on Twitter. He captioned the photo “Beats n Rhymes (microphone emoji)” and a couple of days later, rapper and good friend of Eminem, Kxng Crooked, shared a similar tweet and this was enough to begin the speculation about what music could be on the way.

Some believed the photos were about a Dr. Dre album that would feature Kendrick and Eminem on the same song. Others thought the upcoming release would be something led by Kendrick Lamar as it could be tied to a recent post from the rapper’s label, Top Dawg Entertainment, that declared “THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!!”

Just like past rumors, we’ll just have to see what it all amounts to. Until then, you can scroll down to see what fans think of the rumors.

So we’re getting a Dr. Dre album with possible Kendrick Lamar & Eminem on the same track ???? Say ain’t so pic.twitter.com/DRYgOcB5WC — Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) May 1, 2021

If that Kendrick, Dre and Eminem thing is real then i will be so happy — NASIR (@Nasir_Mathers) May 2, 2021

