Eminem has debuted a new capsule collection of streetwear in collaboration with Gen-Z designer Millinsky.

Teasing the collection, which celebrates the rapper’s career highlights, Em shared a video on his socials set to the Music To Be Murdered By: Side B song “Discombobulated.” “Let’s take ’em back / In time,” he captioned. Millinsky shared his own promotional video on Instagram, posting the message, “Music through design. Can’t wait to share with you my latest collaboration with @eminem. Pieces available on Eminem’s official website on September 2nd.”

"Let's take 'em back / In time" @MILLINSKY collab coming Thursday.. Get a preview here – https://t.co/8UiL6GLUcU pic.twitter.com/9kQirWJTNn — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 1, 2021

The collection itself consists of short-sleeve and long-sleeve T-shirts, hoodies, and baseball caps that say career-spanning phrases from Eminem like, “Hi, My Name is Slim Shady,” “Guess Who’s Back,” “I’m Infinite,” and “Slim Shady,” Ranging in price from $25 to $50, the pieces are available for purchase here.

“I’ve always loved music, but I don’t think it had a specific impact on the creation of the pieces themselves in the beginning,” Millinsky recently explained to Thred. “I think in the music industry right now — and this has been the case for a decade or so — musicians tend to care more about how they dress than athletes and actors so it’s easier to get musicians on board to wear cool stuff. Rihanna specifically is always style-forward. For us to have her buy the product and actually wear it was monumental. It had a snowball effect.”