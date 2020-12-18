With just a few weeks left in the year, Eminem has arrived with a surprise batch of new songs for his fan base to enjoy as the biggest holiday of the year approaches. The Detroit rapper joined the deluxe album trend to release a “B-side” edition of his eleventh album, Music To Be Murdered By, which he released at the top of the year. For the past week, Eminem’s fans speculated that the extended version of the album would arrive on December 18, but the rumor was not confirmed by the rapper or his label. His associate Kxng Crooked responded to the rumors but didn’t exactly give a straightforward answer for them.

The “B-Side” edition of Music to Be Murdered By comes with 12 new songs and features from Skylar Grey, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla Sign, Dr. Dr, MAJ, Wite Gold, and Sly Paper, and more. The surprise drop marks the third time in two years that Eminem has shared a project without announcing it prior to its release. He first did it in 2018 with his Kamikaze album and returned to the tactic once again in January 2020 with Music to Be Murdered By. The 12 additions join the original 20 songs that saw appearances from Young M.A, Royce Da 5’9,” Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, and more.

Music to Be Murdered By (Deluxe) is out now via Shady/Interscope. Get it here.

