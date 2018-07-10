Dana Dufek

All day, the band and crew plays with accents. We represent several continents and regions — the UK, Australia, the American South, my own upper Midwest. We imitate each other, the collection of exaggerated and displaced impressions contributing to the feeling that I’m in some dream location that exists outside geography.

I’m in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to see rising country-folk star Erin Rae perform at Camp Wandawega, a vintage resort/camp about an hour outside of Milwaukee. Rae, who was signed to Single Lock Records by John Paul White (formerly of The Civil Wars), is one of the first musical guests Wandawega has booked to play the venue. The campers — other musicians, record label execs, public relations crew, and other industry representatives — are buzzing with excitement. It’s cool and rainy for late June, like the sky got the hint that it’s Rae’s day to shine.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rae was booked to do an intimate fireside show at the camp, but the day of rain meant that the show had to be moved indoors, to the camp’s main lodge. Rae, her full band, and opener Good Buddy perform on an assortment of vintage rugs, framed by a fireplace and several taxidermy deer mounts. I sit on a blanket on the floor, next to a stuffed raccoon that makes blistering (but not unfriendly) eye contact with me for Rae’s entire set. The show is small enough that Rae knows everyone she is playing to by name; we all spent the day together at camp shooting arrows, throwing axes, and whistling the chorus to Santana’s “Smooth.”

Dana Dufek

Apart from small and intimate (Rae sits on a blanket in front of me during Good Buddy’s set), Wandawega is an especially unique venue. The camp, before its current owners purchased it from the Catholic Church, used to be a refuge for Latvian priests, and before that, a speakeasy and brothel. The family who owns Wandawega watches the show with us, and their sleepy Labrador puppy leans against my back.

Rae recorded her sophomore album, Putting On Airs, in a similarly storied place. Listening to it, you hear a natural reverb, a sense that it was made somewhere big and echoing and timeless. Rae recorded in the Refuge, a former Capuchin-Franciscan monastery in Appleton, Wisconsin — like Wandawega, right on the river, and like Wandawega, isolated from the noise out in the rest of the world.

“We were pretty secluded. I think that did the trick,” Rae says. “I think the getaway aspect really allowed us to immerse ourselves in the music.”

But, also like the Wandawega getaway, there is community in the seclusion. Putting On Airs is an incredibly personal record, with songs about mental health, sexuality, and overcoming personal difficulties. Rae’s songs sound at home in a room full of friends and people close to her, guitars bouncing off the walls of the storied venue and finding a home in the ears of people who have been with her for her whole musical journey. It’s a treat to hear songs like “Bad Mind” — Rae’s bandmate Jerry Bernhardt (and my) favorite track off the album — performed among friends.