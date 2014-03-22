Everyone Is Pissed About Kim Kardashian Being On The Cover Of Vogue

OK, so here’s everything you need to know about the Kim Kardashian Vogue controversy right now: In a nutshell, Vogue put Kim Kardashian and Kayne West on the cover of their April issue dressed in wedding attire, and everyone is FLIPPING THE F*CK OUT about it. When I looked at Facebook this morning it was literally the only thing anyone was talking about, but then again I am also friends with lots of gay men on Facebook.

I mean, I see the point: Kim Kardashian and her brethren are the lowest forms of life and possibly also demons. But, counterpoint: Who really cares? I hate the Kardashians as much as the next red-blooded American, but it’s a magazine and they’re trying to sell a cover story. I’m not going to pop a monocle about it or anything. Apparently people really still just hold Vogue in high esteem.

Even my homegirl Buffy jumped into it:

Meanwhile, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is staunchly defending her decision to feature Kardashian and West on the April cover, according to Variety, stating:

Wintour, who has been editing the magazine since 1988, wrote that Vogue’s long-held tradition is “being able to feature those who define the culture at any given moment, who stir things up, whose presence in the world shapes the way it looks and influences the way we see it.” “There’s barely a strand of the modern media that the Kardashian Wests haven’t been able to master,” she wrote in an open letter. “Kanye is an amazing performer and cultural provocateur, while Kim, through her strength of character, has created a place for herself in the glare of the world’s spotlight, and it takes real guts to do that.”

Well she kind of lost me there. Tell me again, how does it take “real guts” to pivot a sex tape into becoming the world’s most useless, untalented cockroach turd of a celebrity? Whatever. At the very least, it was worth it for James Franco’s take on the whole thing: