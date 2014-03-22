Everyone Is Pissed About Kim Kardashian Being On The Cover Of Vogue

OK, so here’s everything you need to know about the Kim Kardashian Vogue controversy right now: In a nutshell, Vogue put Kim Kardashian and Kayne West on the cover of their April issue dressed in wedding attire, and everyone is FLIPPING THE F*CK OUT about it. When I looked at Facebook this morning it was literally the only thing anyone was talking about, but then again I am also friends with lots of gay men on Facebook.
I mean, I see the point: Kim Kardashian and her brethren are the lowest forms of life and possibly also demons. But, counterpoint: Who really cares? I hate the Kardashians as much as the next red-blooded American, but it’s a magazine and they’re trying to sell a cover story. I’m not going to pop a monocle about it or anything. Apparently people really still just hold Vogue in high esteem.
Even my homegirl Buffy jumped into it:
Meanwhile, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is staunchly defending her decision to feature Kardashian and West on the April cover, according to Variety, stating:
Wintour, who has been editing the magazine since 1988, wrote that Vogue’s long-held tradition is “being able to feature those who define the culture at any given moment, who stir things up, whose presence in the world shapes the way it looks and influences the way we see it.”
“There’s barely a strand of the modern media that the Kardashian Wests haven’t been able to master,” she wrote in an open letter.
“Kanye is an amazing performer and cultural provocateur, while Kim, through her strength of character, has created a place for herself in the glare of the world’s spotlight, and it takes real guts to do that.”
Well she kind of lost me there. Tell me again, how does it take “real guts” to pivot a sex tape into becoming the world’s most useless, untalented cockroach turd of a celebrity? Whatever. At the very least, it was worth it for James Franco’s take on the whole thing:
So the lesson today is we should eliminate bullying, unless the victims are rich and famous people we don’t like.
Kanye has a bit of a bully like personality when he’s not getting his way.
You’ve got more adjectives than you need. Just like everything else, it’s just “unless the victims are people we don’t like”
I just choked laughing when I read “Kim, with her strength of character,…”. When did we decide it was OK to just start redefining words.
Dat strength of character, doe!
“Through her strength of character, has created a place for herself in the glare of the world’s spotlight”
Best “nice” way to say “worthless person who’s only famous for being famous” I’ve ever heard.
If reality tv as a medium doesn’t die within the next 3-5 years, I expect the “savvy” people to come up with a new “clever” title for people like her:
Celebituers.
Her coochie has to be some nasty business.
sorry i just don’t see why everyone is pissed somebody they hate is on vouge, its there choice not urs they make bank and maybe they just wanted to stir the pot its ok to do that once in a while i love this mag and i will cont to follow
This is like a PFTCommenter account, right?
Since I can’t abide the Kardashians or Vogue magazine I can’t help thinking that the readers are getting the cover they deserve. Bless.
cant see her butt, F-
You don’t care, yet you comment.
The irony is strong with this one.
WHO GIVES A SHIT
I don’t get it. What is the controversy?
Interracial marriage, I think?
I just translated. You’re 100% right.
So is this the first time those two have been on the cover of Vogue? Isn’t that kind of surprising in and of itself?
Valtrex got a spread in this issue.
These two probably aren’t the only terrible people who’ve ever been on the cover of Vogue. I think it’s a pretty nice photo, for what it’s worth.
I remember when Hitler and Eva Braun were on the cover and Janet Leigh was all like “oh no dey di’int!”
5% of people is a hell of a lot of people, you know. Probably more people than have visited Uproxx this year.
#worldsmosttalkedaboutcouple? I find that to be a stretch. And anyone who is talking about these two on the daily should be euthanized. Goodbye E! Network! ( I give Joel McHale a pardon)
My compliments on the photoshop. This should have been a fold-out cover.
I did not get that translation at all.
I, too am outraged that people I don’t care about are in a magazine I don’t read. A magazine that only exists to sell products that I would never buy even if I could afford them.