Emma Tillman

Father John Misty just released his Grammy-winning album Pure Comedy last year, but he’s already back with another one: Today, he announced his fourth album, God’s Favorite Customer, will be released on June 1 via Sub Pop.

He shared the first taste of it back in February, when he released a goofy and somewhat hidden video for “Mr. Tillman,” and now, to accompany this new announcement, he’s shared two fresh songs that have very Father John Misty titles. On “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All,” he talks about an alternate perspective on love and individuality: “Does everybody have to be the greatest story ever told,” he asks. On “Just Dumb Enough To Try,” he addresses his own shortcomings when it comes to romance: “I know my way ’round a tune / Won’t be a single dry eye in the room / But you can take what I know about you and maybe fill a small balloon.”

He previously said that God’s Favorite Customer is “a heartache album” that was mostly written in six weeks:

“Most of this next album was written in a six-week period where I was kind of on the straits. I was living in a hotel for two months. It’s kind of about… yeah… misadventure. The words were just pouring out of me. It’s really rooted in something that happened last year that was… well, my life blew up. I think the music essentially serves the purpose of making the painful and the isolating less painful and less isolating. But in short, it’s a heartache album.”

Listen to “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All” and “Just Dumb Enough To Try” above, and below, find the God’s Favorite Customer album art, tracklist, and Father John Misty’s upcoming tour dates.

Sub Pop

1. “Hangout At The Gallows”

2. “Mr. Tillman”

3. “Just Dumb Enough To Try”

4. “Date Night”

5. “Please Don’t Die”

6. “The Palace”

7. “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”

8. “God’s Favorite Customer”

9. “The Songwriter”

10. We’re Only People (And There’s Not Much Anyone Can Do About That)”