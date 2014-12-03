Former Cake Drummer Sentenced To 15 Years To Life For Molesting A Toddler In 2009

Cake’s former drummer just received a sentence of 15 years to life for molesting a 3-year-old girl at a Thanksgiving party back in 2009. Pete McNeal, who played with the band in the early 2000s, recorded drum tracks for Comfort Eagle, which included the hit single “Short Skirt/Long Jacket.”

According to the Los Angeles Times:

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Fred Wapner…ordered [McNeal] to register as a sex offender for life. In March 2013, jurors found McNeal guilty of one count of oral copulation of a child 10 years old or younger. An earlier trial over the offense ended in a hung jury. Deputy Dist. Atty. Elena Abramson said McNeal molested the girl at a Laurel Canyon home during a Thanksgiving party, where he was a guest.

Excuse me while I shower profusely. I feel so icky.

