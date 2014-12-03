Former Cake Drummer Sentenced To 15 Years To Life For Molesting A Toddler In 2009

Cake’s former drummer just received a sentence of 15 years to life for molesting a 3-year-old girl at a Thanksgiving party back in 2009. Pete McNeal, who played with the band in the early 2000s, recorded drum tracks for Comfort Eagle, which included the hit single “Short Skirt/Long Jacket.”
According to the Los Angeles Times:
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Fred Wapner…ordered [McNeal] to register as a sex offender for life.
In March 2013, jurors found McNeal guilty of one count of oral copulation of a child 10 years old or younger. An earlier trial over the offense ended in a hung jury.
Deputy Dist. Atty. Elena Abramson said McNeal molested the girl at a Laurel Canyon home during a Thanksgiving party, where he was a guest.
Excuse me while I shower profusely. I feel so icky.
Source: Los Angeles Times via Hollywood Reporter
This is why I’m hesitant to get a bands logo or lyrics tattooed. i don’t want to be 80 having to explain why i have the words of a serial killer on my arm
I never considered this idea, you made me see my Crass and Choking Victim tattoos in a new light for a moment. Luckily I have that mindset where I separate the art from the artist.
Yeah, trust me the last thing you want to be rocking is my full chestpiece of Bill Cosby wearing a lostprophets shirt.
so he’s living Comfort Eagle?
Sounds like he’s going to be living spread eagle in federal “pound me in the ass” prison. Sorry about that, I guess I have spent too much time discussing the Sons of Anarchy episode today, and that last comment just slipped out.
That little girl was all alone (all alone) in her time of need.
(skips back to Hell)
That’s pretty good.
This isn’t the only time this dude has been accused of this, and I remember an article about more fucked up shit on him. I’ll have to find it. Here’s a story that adds an accusation of exposing himself a couple weeks later, too. [www.dailynews.com]
“In March 2013, jurors found McNeal guilty of one count of oral copulation of a child 10 years old or younger.”
Officer, I swear to God she said she was 12!
You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.
I’ll show myself out.
I threw up in my mouth (while laughing).
If Judge Fred Wapner related to the People’s Court Judge Wapner?
I think Fred is Judge Wapner’s son – [www.people.com],,20116292,00.html
Little known fact….he initially wrote the song but the band insisted that “I want a girl in a short skirt and a saggy diaper” be changed.
Word? I thought the lyrics were “A onesie and a sooooiiiillled Pamper.”
(follows MorganFreeMason)