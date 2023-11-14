When Do Tickets For Rolling Loud California 2024 Go On Sale?

Today, it was announced that Rolling Loud California will have a stacked group of headliners when it returns for 2024. Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert will be the main performers for next year’s festival. As expected, fans of all the artists are now scrambling to find out how to get tickets.

Passes for Rolling Loud California 2024 will have a presale on Thursday, November 16 at 10 a.m. PT. From there, they will open for general sale this Friday, November 17 at 10 a.mm. PT.

Right now, those interested in going can enter their information to sign up for the waitlist, which would allow first access to tickets. The pass options include GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP+ — with the lowest starting at $299 for all three days.

The festival will be held on March 15 to 17 at Hollywood Park, near Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Other key performers on the lineup include YG & Tyga, Don Toliver, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, Flo Milli, Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, NLE Choppa, Sexyy Red, and many more.

Next year marks the tenth anniversary of Rolling Loud as a festival brand, so according to a release, there will be other surprises in store for attendees.

Check out the full lineup for Rolling Loud California next year below. More information can be found on their official website.

RL CALIFORNIA 2024 PRESALE THU, 11/16 @ 10AM PT ON SALE FRI, 11/17 @ 10AM PT RSVP for first access to tickets + a chance to win free tickets before they go on sale. 👉 https://t.co/PsLzA2nUuz pic.twitter.com/A0W2FNpUXl — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 14, 2023

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.