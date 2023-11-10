How To Buy Tickets To Rolling Loud California 2024

Rolling Loud is returning to Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California from March 15-17, 2024. The 2023 festival was headlined by Future, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott, but the three-day event had plenty to offer and left a lasting impression on Uproxx’s Aaron Williams. Which is to say, you don’t want to miss your opportunity to buy tickets to Rolling Loud California, and that’s where we come in. Below is all the information we have (so far).
How To Buy Tickets To Rolling Loud California
Rolling Loud’s presale began on October 19, and the festival confirmed that the presale had sold out on Thursday, November 9. You can join the waitlist here.
How Much Are Tickets?
As of right now, pre-sale ticket prices are listed on Rolling Loud’s website as follows (before factoring in taxes and fees): General admission tickets were $299, GA+ tickets were $449, VIP tickets were $599, and VIP Munchies tickets were $799. But pre-sale ticketing plays by different rules than the general sale, and it’s still unclear when tickets will become available to the public. Again, a waitlist option is available.
When Does The Rolling Loud California 2024 Lineup Come Out?
The Rolling Loud California 2023 lineup was announced last November, so the 2024 lineup could very well drop as early as next week. The festival’s social media accounts teased it this week, confirming that the lineup will drop at some point this month.
feels like a lucky month to announce a lineup
— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 7, 2023