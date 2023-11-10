How To Buy Tickets To Rolling Loud California 2024

How To Buy Tickets To Rolling Loud California

Rolling Loud’s presale began on October 19, and the festival confirmed that the presale had sold out on Thursday, November 9. You can join the waitlist here.

How Much Are Tickets?

As of right now, pre-sale ticket prices are listed on Rolling Loud’s website as follows (before factoring in taxes and fees): General admission tickets were $299, GA+ tickets were $449, VIP tickets were $599, and VIP Munchies tickets were $799. But pre-sale ticketing plays by different rules than the general sale, and it’s still unclear when tickets will become available to the public. Again, a waitlist option is available.