Who Is Playing Rolling Loud California 2024?

Rolling Loud California has announced its lineup for 2024. The long-running festival will return to Inglewood’s Hollywood Park (outside SoFi Stadium) on March 15-17 with headliners Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, and Post Malone. But who is else is playing the festival? Read on and find out.
Friday, March 15
Nicki Minaj
YG & Tyga
Rae Sremmurd
Lil Tecca
Sexyy Red
Luh Tyler
BLP Kosher
DD Osama
DeeBaby
Tana
Jeleel!
Fat Nick
Terror Reid
Lay Bankz
Robb Bank$
Lil Gnar
AZ Chike
Kanii
Zoe Osama
Sugarhill Ddot
Chow Lee
Fourfive
Anycia
ASM Bopster
Stone Cold Jzzle
K. Charles
Gat$
Saturday, March 16
Post Malone
$uicideboy$
Summer Walker
Big Sean
Larry June
Bones
Flo Milli
Pi’erre Bourne
Veeze
BigXthaPlug
Xavier Wulf
BlueBucksClan
Kaliii
Rob49
DC the Don
KenTheMan
2 Rare
Danny Towers
Filthy
Jordan Ward
Eddy Baker
Savage Gasp
Maiya The Don
Osamason
Wallie the Sensei
2Sdxrt3All
Hoosh
Nate
Sunday, March 17
Lil Uzi Vert
Don Toliver
Bryston Tiller
Ski Mask The Slump God
Chief Keef
NLE Choppa
03 Greedo
That Mexican OT
Mozzy
Pouya
Mike Sherm
Bashfortheworld
Kxllswxtch
310 Babii
Dom Corleo
Sukihana
Chase Shakur
Ryan Trey
Heembeezy
Cash Cobain
Wolfacejoeyy
Rich Amiri
Joony
MC Abdul
Drownmili
Stoop Lauren
BbyAfricka
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.