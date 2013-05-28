‘Godfather Of Punk’ Iggy Pop Revealed That He Didn’t Like Punk Music

Iggy Pop and the Stooges launched another comeback in April with the release of their latest album, “Ready to Die”, which received mostly positive reviews, including from our own Josh Kurp. Of course, even the most liberal fanatics still long for the days of “The Stooges”, “Fun House” and “Raw Power”, while some people pretend that “The Weirdness” didn’t happen. But I’m sure that none of that really matters to Iggy and the Stooges, because they’ve always been pretty great at doing whatever the hell they want.

Iggy recently sat down with the folks at Classic Rock to discuss “Ready to Die” and the finer points of his long, incredible career, and among the revelations that he makes, perhaps the most intriguing notion is that the man who has long been regarded the “Godfather of Punk” didn’t actually like punk music back in the day.

“[Industry suits] have to think in boxes. They have to have a place to put me to reference the whole thing. And they think they have to explain that to an audience of people who are similarly lacking in intelligence or education. So you get that. It’s okay. But it’s tedious.

“We hadn’t sold out one of the shows, so the promoter wanted me to go on the radio. So I said: ‘Alright, I’ll do an interview.’ Well, then that wasn’t enough. They wanted me to talk about five punk songs. And I told them: ‘I don’t like punk.’”

It’s a point that he sort of made in his interview with Stephen Colbert on April 29 (below), when he said that he just “wanted to be free”. He also opened up to Classic Rock about how he doesn’t purposely reveal his penis at shows (his pants just happen to fall down), and he broke down some of the tracks on The Stooges’ new album, including the most upbeat of the bunch – “DDs”. Simply put, it’s about breasts.

“Well, yeah,” he agreed. “Tits are very big in America, y’know? I mean, we have lots of big tits. And people don’t have big tits, they have the operation to get them. I always liked Russ Meyer, wonderful movies. I used to go when I was making Raw Power if I wanted to relax. They’re beautiful. The attitude’s great and the tits are f-cking amazing.”

I tend to agree.

