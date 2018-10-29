Getty Image

Though Greta Van Fleet‘s debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army may have drawn some intense ire from certain corners of the critical community, the fans have spoken. When the final numbers were crunched, the Michigan-based rock band sold more pure copies of their record than any one else. Greta Van Fleet notched 87,000 in sales in their debut week, which was good enough to take No. 3 on the Billboard charts. Of that number a staggering 80,000 was done in pure album sales, as opposed to streaming.

Just ahead of them on the charts was Future’s collaboration with Juice WRLD, WRLD On Drugs in the No. 2 spot. For the third week in a row, the A Star Is Born soundtrack went No. 1.

Greta Van Fleet have drawn massive amounts of enthusiasm from a group of people hungry to hear new music that’s aligned with the bombastic sounds originated by rock bands in the ’70s like Led Zeppelin or Aerosmith. They’ve also drawn massive amounts of resentment for the very same thing. “In some ways it was a bit of a wink,” lead singer Josh Kiszka told Uproxx’s Steven Hyden about some subtle nods to Zeppelin that can be gleaned from the record. “There’s winks everywhere. And I think that’s what happens when you’re just a fan of all this work. You tend to do unintentional homage. It just sort of flows out like a cultural language.”