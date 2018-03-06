It would seem that it’s hard out there for an indie band these days: Yesterday, Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste took to his Instagram to share a flurry of posts to his story about the difficulties of making money on the modern music industry. After finding out that the band is “basically losing money” during their current run of Australian shows, he wrote that the industry is “destroying bands that play music that are mid-tier or lower,” and that he believes “we are about to enter a live music drought”:

“Just found out despite huge crowds down under we are basically losing money.

People always ask: Why aren’t you coming to ‘Perth,’ ‘Singapore,’ ‘Quito’… And I’m trying to explain there is no value put on live music anymore. We feel it’s important to bring with us the fullest show we can with all the live instruments and a good light show. But now, when you cut out record sales and we haven’t had a car commercial in ages, we literally lose money.

So yeah, the evolution of the music industry is in my opinion destroying bands that play music that are mid-tier or lower. Nobody cherishes or puts any value into the craft that goes into songwriting, or studying music! Yes, pop stars write hits. Yay! They also get branding deals, and corp gigs… But when you are dealing with a dying industry and you actually care about a real live show and you aren’t a star, there’s not much you can do.

I could go on forever but I won’t. Enjoy it while it lasts. I think we are about to enter a live music drought… TBD.”