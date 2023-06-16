Gucci Mane works on his jump shot — and takes shots at certain internet personalities — in his new video for “Bluffin” with Lil Baby, which kicks off the rollout for Gucci’s new album, Breath Of Fresh Air. “Bluffin” is a boastful track that finds Lil Baby and Gucci taking turns challenging competitors to call their bluffs, assuring them that they’re definitely holding winning hands. Gucci’s verse makes fun of old, washed-up, out-of-shape rappers (a nod to his commitment to getting fit) and denounces motormouthed music manager Wack 100 for talking too much on internet interview shows.

The press release for the album and song notes that “Bluffin” is Gucci’s fourth single of 2023 after “Pissy” with Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick, “06 Gucci” featuring DaBaby and 21 Savage, and “King Snipe” with Kodak Black. It also offers a pre-release link for Breath Of Fresh Air which is due on October 13th via Atlantic Records/The New 1017 Records. The cover for the album features a family photo of Gucci, his wife Keyshia Ka’oir, and their son and daughter, all dressed in formalwear.

2023 looks like a bounceback year for Gucci after his 1017 label suffered a string of setbacks in 2022, including the death of Big Scarr and the incarceration of Pooh Shiesty. While the So Icy Boyz: The Finale compilation did much to prop up the remaining roster, as his label’s sole remaining superstar, it’s once again up to Guwop to save the day — and if anybody can do it, it’s the trap rap godfather.

Watch the “Bluffin” video above and get more info on Breath Of Fresh Air here.

