It’s almost Gucci time! This Friday (October 13), Gucci Mane will drop his 16th studio album, Breath Of Fresh Air. And when Gucci drops a project, it’s always guaranteed to be jam-packed with fire tracks and promising collaborations. While Gucci has dropped quite a few bangers over the past few months, he’s remained rather tight-lipped about the album. We’ve put together a list of everything we know about Breath Of Fresh Air and what to expect.

Release Date Breath Of Fresh Air is out 10/13 via Atlantic Records/The New 1017 Records. Find more information here. Tracklist Gucci has not yet revealed the tracklist for Breath Of Fresh Air, however, according to Apple Music, his Lil Baby collab “Bluffin‘” is the second track on the album. At number 9 is the J. Cole and Mike Will Made-IT collaboration, “There I Go.” Tracks 14, 15, and 16 are “King Snipe with Kodak Black, “06 Gucci” with 21 Savage and DaBaby, and “Pissy” with Nardo Wick,” respectively. Tracks 18, 19, 20, and 21 are the solo songs, “Married With Millions,” “Woppenheimer,” “Now It’s Real,” and “Broken Hearted.” The album will contain 24 tracks.