This Wednesday, August 16, tickets will go on sale for Gucci Mane & Friends, a one-night-only concert in Atlanta featuring the trap rap godfather and several of his frequent collaborators, as well as artists from his label, The New 1017. The show is billed for October 17th at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, coinciding with the release of Gucci’s new album, Breath Of Fresh Air. While the guest list is apparently being kept under wraps for the time being, considering Gucci’s long list of contemporaries, peers, and pupils, it’s sure to be star-studded and worth the surprise.

Artists currently signed to The New 1017 who might make appearances include BiC Fizzle, BigWalkDog, Enchanting, Hotboy Wes, KATO2X, Li Rye, Lil Zay, Mac Critter, Sett, and TLE Cinco. Unfortunately, Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty are both currently incarcerated while Big Scarr died last December from an accidental overdose. Meanwhile, former artists or acts that have collaborated with Gucci include OJ da Juiceman, Young Scooter, Peewee Longway, and Migos, while Gucci has most recently collaborated with up-and-coming talents like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, and 21 Savage, so any number of the above names could put in appearances.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 AM and more information can be found here. You can pre-order Breath Of Fresh Air here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.