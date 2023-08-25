Gucci Mane has another hit on his hands. A feature from J. Cole and production by Mike Will Made-It is the formula for a hip-hop hit, and on his latest single, “There I Go,” Gucci reminds us of why he’s maintained his longevity.

For nearly two decades, Gucci has consistently delivered on quality hip-hop and trap music projects, and his tenacity has certainly paid off. He is currently gearing up to release a new album called Breath Of Fresh Air, which is already proving to be promising.

“Gucci Mane and J. Cole the collaboration / They poked the bear and woke the bear up out of hibernation / These boys exaggeratin’, do a lot of fabrication / But ain’t no gimmicks in my gang, this sh*t ain’t animations / Now Mike Will Made-It and Gucci Mane slayed it,” raps Gucci on his verse.

The line “Mike Will Made-It and Gucci Mane slayed it,” arrives as a full circle moment, which began in Mike Will’s early days as a producer in 2007. On a song called “Star Status,” Gucci raps, “Mike Will made it / Gucci Mane slayed it.” This line inspired Mike Will so much, that it spawned his signature “Mike Will Made-It” producer tag.

Breath Of Fresh Air is out 10/13 Via 1017 Global Music and Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

