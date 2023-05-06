Gucci Mane is back with his brand new song, “Pissy,” and it features none other than Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick to help deliver the attitude. The track is also produced by Avo No Sleep, Koncept-P, and Will No Sleep.

“Grandma raised me, I’m from the Westside where it get sticky, and my four wheels come with road kits / I got Elliott like I’m Missy, stack my bread up, cut the corners off, it ain’t no way you could diss me, b*tch / I got the yellow gold / I got the yellow stones and my wrist and ring / It look pissy,” Gucci raps alongside Roddy for the second chorus.

Throughout the track, the three rappers continue to showcase their extravagant possessions, women, and other vices. “Hey, put on them Daisy Dukes / Show me what that new Mercedes do / Real trap house, all the pots and pans come with residue,” Roddy adds in his verse.

Meanwhile, Nardo joins Gucci later in the track, as the two add, “They say we litty, uh, I say, ‘We ain’t lit enough’ / They say we did it, uh, I say, ‘We ain’t did enough.'”

Gucci Mane’s last project was his compilation record last year, so fans have been waiting for a possible new album — with this adding to the anticipation.

Check out Gucci Mane’s “Pissy” with Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick above.

