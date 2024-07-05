Gucci Mane TwoGether Land 2024
Gucci Mane Wants To Sign Two New Artists To His Label, But People Are Warning Musicians Of A ‘Curse’

Gucci Mane is looking for artists. Yesterday (July 5), the “There I Go” rapper posted an open call to his official Instagram page.

In the clip, Gucci expressed his desire to sign two new acts (one woman and one man) to his record label. “Who wanna be tha next millionaire,” he wrote. “I got $2 million ready! 1milli for tha next male SUPERSTAR & $1 million for tha next female SUPERSTAR! I gotta a brand new record label, SO ICY MILLIONAIRE! Tag the hottest unsigned artists now & DM ME! #SoIcyMillionaire,”

Typically, artists would jump at the opportunity to gain the backing of a hip-hop heavyweight like, Gucci. However, many users online have begun to urge independent acts to stay far away from the dotted line.

“I would if it wasn’t cursed,” wrote one user.

“I’m ok sir, I would like to live a lil bit longer,”

“These n****s scared sent the contract flee,” chimed another.

Another user posted a screenshot to recap the outcome of Gucci’s 1017 Records roster, including the late Enchanting and Big Scarr, Pooh Shiesty, and more.

“Bro shut that label down lol,” penned another.

Gucci Mane’s wife and entrepreneur Keyshia Ka’Oir previously slammed users for spreading the superstitious tale.

Keyshia Kaoir defends 1017 Records
