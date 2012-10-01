Guess The 8 Bands Pictured Without Their Most Famous Member, Win Stuff

In my Foo Fighters post from earlier today, the only member of the band I mentioned by name was frontman Dave Grohl. Sorry? It’s not that I have anything against Taylor Hawkins, that guy from Sunny Day Real Estate, and the rest, pictured above; it’s just that to me, and likely to most people, the Foo Fighters ARE Dave Grohl. He’s both the singer and guitarist, making him not only the most recognizable member of the group, but also its spokesman.

This got me thinking about other bands that are so dominated by a singular member that you might not be able to name a single other person in the group. Below are eight such examples, all of super-famous groups from the 1990s and 2000s — I’ve blacked out the person that’s most immediately recognizable, but left the rest of the picture untouched. To sweeten the deal: the first person who correctly guesses the most bands without their Dave Grohl, so to speak, will win a $20 Amazon gift card. Leave your answers in the comments by 8 p.m. EST.

