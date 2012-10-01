Guess The 8 Bands Pictured Without Their Most Famous Member, Win Stuff

In my Foo Fighters post from earlier today, the only member of the band I mentioned by name was frontman Dave Grohl. Sorry? It’s not that I have anything against Taylor Hawkins, that guy from Sunny Day Real Estate, and the rest, pictured above; it’s just that to me, and likely to most people, the Foo Fighters ARE Dave Grohl. He’s both the singer and guitarist, making him not only the most recognizable member of the group, but also its spokesman.
This got me thinking about other bands that are so dominated by a singular member that you might not be able to name a single other person in the group. Below are eight such examples, all of super-famous groups from the 1990s and 2000s — I’ve blacked out the person that’s most immediately recognizable, but left the rest of the picture untouched. To sweeten the deal: the first person who correctly guesses the most bands without their Dave Grohl, so to speak, will win a $20 Amazon gift card. Leave your answers in the comments by 8 p.m. EST.
Maroon 5
Counting Crows
Matchbox 20
Nickleback
Hole
Pearl Jam
Creed
Radiohead
PRIZE, PLEASE! [holds out hand in begging motion]
Your prize is the shame of knowing all those bands.
I suppose my prize is a gun with a single bullet, then.
A quiz? This was NOT mentioned in the syllabus.
This was just a trick to get people to admit they can recognize Maroon 5 and Nickelback, right?
So they know the right doors to knock on later.
Heads in bags. Ties around hands. Shoved in a trunk on the way to parts unknown.
Maaaaan. I only knew hole, pearl jam, and radiohead. i only knew hole because there were chicks and i remember there only being one dude. Am I a failure?
No, I think that means you win!
these all suck anyway. anything besides the music i listen to is stupid and pointless
I think we can all agree on that.
/Goes back to listening to the Psychobilly Remix tab on Hype Machine
I only got Counting Crows and Hole, though I would have guessed Nickelback correctly. I actually thought the last picture was Coldplay, until I realized nobody knows what any of those guys look like.
What do I get for not getting a singl… RADIOHEAD! A-HA! Wait, not A-HA.
Oh God! Why did I only recognize Maroon 5, Nickleback and Creed?!
WHY DID I ONLY RECOGNIZE MAROON 5, NICKELBACK AND CREED?!?!
anyone feel free to revoke my man card, I’ll be in the suicide booth
to be fair, the Pearl Jam one very possibly could be Temple of the Dog considering it’s the same damn line up. Twenty years into the future…
(I think Eddie only sang on 2 songs with TOTD)
All ready to get my $20 dollar gift card!
Let me just sit down, crack my knuckles and write my guesses. Oh boy…
Annnnnnd… someone else already got it.
Can I least get the secret formula to post pictures? Or at least a cup of soup? What if I can tell you the name of the group AND their biggest hits!
That one dude in #2 looks like House.
I don’t feel so bad. I was only positive about Hole, and that’s purely the result of my heavy lusting for the beautifully ginger Melissa Auf der Mar.
Only one I knew was Counting Crows, and it’s only because Adam was slumped over against a wall, and even his legs looked depressed.
No. Foo Fighters is not just Dave Grohl. It might have started as just him and he may be the frontman but there are four other men in that band who are just as talented and deserve equally as much recognition.
