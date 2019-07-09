Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Atlanta rapper Gunna has released the video for his Drip Or Drown 2 highlight “Baby Birkin.”

As the title suggests, “Baby Birkin” is a celebration of all things luxury. Gunna enjoys treating himself, but the only thing better than living good is providing that for the people you love. The video for “Baby Birkin” is whimsical and decadent. The grass is pink instead of green, and when Gunna takes his girls to the carnival, all the prizes are designer handbags instead of goldfish and stuffed animals. Everybody is dressed in white and fuchsia, and every other color is desaturated to make the pink pop. Director Spike Jordan films the whole thing like an action movie, all moving camera and dynamic angles.

Model and influencer Jordyn Woods also appears in the video. Woods is perhaps most famous for being the third party in a love triangle between Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson, but Woods is working hard to rewrite that narrative. “I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have,” she said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And as you can see, I’m out here hustling.”

Watch the video for “Baby Birkin” above.