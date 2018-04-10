Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Half Waif previously wrote that her upcoming album, Lavender, is named after her grandmother, but she’s proven thus far that the record is about much more than that. It’s also about the contrast between dark and light, in multiple respects, which is evidenced on her newly shared song, the evocative, piano-driven “Back In Brooklyn.”

“Back in Brooklyn for the night: It’s easy and it’s right / It’s freezing and it’s bright / It’s everything I like,” she begins the song, about her return to a comfortable place and time. Yet, she also sings about “casting off her half-empty shelf,” needing to find a spark, and an estranged relationship. Ultimately, just because a place is familiar and easy doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best thing for you.

Listen to “Back In Brooklyn” above, and check out Half Waif’s upcoming tour dates below.

4/25 — Washington, DC @ DC9^

4/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle^

4/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right^

4/28 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott^

4/29 — Montreal, QC @ Vitrola^

5/01 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel^

5/02 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar^

5/03 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen^

5/04 — Madison, WI @ The Frequency^

5/06 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge^

5/07 — Salt Lake City @ Kilby Court^

5/09 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project^

5/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall^

5/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

5/13 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti

5/15 — Dallas, TX @ City Tavern^

5/16 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr.^

6/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

6/15 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at the Taft Theatre *

6/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

6/17 — Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar *

6/19 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

6/20 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

^ with Hovvdy

* with Japanese Breakfast

Lavender is out 4/27 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.