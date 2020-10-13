The Original ‘Hamilton’ Cast Will Reunite For Joe Biden Fundraiser

Over the past year, the upcoming 2020 election has taken on an air of importance bordering on historical, as many came to see it as the last chance to save democracy in the United States. Therefore, it’s somewhat fitting that the Joe Biden campaign has tapped the original cast of history-making Broadway musical Hamilton for a virtual fundraiser event in an effort to preserve the functions of democracy the show depicted in their infancy.

Last seen together in the show’s original run on Broadway in 2015 when it became a massive hit and drew multiple visits from then-President Obama, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and a whos-who of celebrities, the fundraiser will reunite show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda with his Tony-winning cast. Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Javier Muñoz will all appear (announcements do not list Anthony Ramos, who portrayed John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton in the original run — presumably Muñoz will take his place), while director Thomas Kail will moderate a Q&A session with them.

The Hamilton Town Hall streams live, October 16 at 9 pm ET. Access requires only a donation — no minimum amount is required — with instructions for viewing to be emailed in the donation receipt. You can find more information here.