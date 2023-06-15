The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s HBO show The Idol has aired a few episodes now and the reception has not exactly been glowing. It has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score ever for an HBO show, some choice scenes have proven to be controversial, and the ratings have been a bit of a mixed bag. So, will there be a second season? According to one report, that’s not really clear at the moment.

Today (June 15), Page Six reported that a source suggested there will not be a second season, adding, “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always […] a limited series.” They also noted that HBO was not surprised by the reaction to the show, saying, “It’s a Sam Levinson show, and you know what you’re getting with a Sam Levinson show.”

A “source inside HBO” did reportedly say, though, “The door is definitely still open — it’s definitely not a decision [yet]. At this point, this is normal in our process. […] We’re only two episodes in.”

Meanwhile, the publication is also reporting that some found the experience of working with The Weeknd in character as Tedros to be difficult. One source said it was “not an ideal experience […] and not one I am eager to repeat,” while another source described him as “egomaniacal.” Another source, though, described him as “beloved,” saying, “He literally opened up his home for the cast and crew. Almost the entire show was shot inside his home.”