Here Is The Video For ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s ‘Blurred Lines’ Parody ‘Word Crimes’

There are no hilarious cameos in today’s new “Weird Al” Yankovic music video debut, but “Word Crimes” is everything we could have ever hoped for in a parody of last year’s overplayed “Blurred Lines.” The second video released for today’s brand new album, “Mandatory Fun,” it combines that infectious tune that was “created by” Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams, at the cost of an undisclosed amount that Sony had to pay Marvin Gaye’s family, with the Internet’s love of correcting everyone’s piss poor grammar. Even without an appearance from Weird Al himself, this video gets an A+ for mocking the childish behavior of Internet commenters and random strangers on Twitter.

Also, it invokes the power of my own personal spirit animal – this St. Louis Cardinals fan…