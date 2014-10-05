Here’s Katy Perry Drinking With Ole Miss Students And Jumping Off Tables Like A Crazy Coed

#Katy Perry #College Gameday
Senior Editor
10.04.14 19 Comments

Katy Perry has officially taken over Oxford, Mississippi. Following Ole Miss’ upset victory over Alabama, Perry was spotted going HAM at a local bar, chugging drinks and jumping off tables.

Earlier today, Perry picked the Rebels to defeat the Crimson Tide on College GameDay. Her appearance was bizarre to say the least, though highly entertaining. Kinda like this video.

(Vina via Nick Rutherford)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#College Gameday
TAGSCOLLEGE GAMEDAYKATY PERRYOLE MISS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP