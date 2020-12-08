If you’ve been anywhere near hip-hop in the past 25 years, you’ve seen the Hieroglyphics logo before. Guaranteed. You know, the deadpanned circular face with three dots for eyes and a straight line for the mouth? Maybe you don’t remember the first time you saw it, because it’s just been everywhere. On a hoodie in the Bay Area. On a hat in New York City. A sticker on a bathroom wall in Chicago or even on a pair of skate shoes in Brazil. It’s global. And it’s come to symbolize much more than the Oakland-based Hieroglyphics crew that it represents. It’s become one of the rare symbols of hip-hop culture and style.

But how did an independent hip-hop crew formed in 1991 develop a ubiquitous logo that’s towered over most other hip-hop iconography since and still keep it fresh in 2020? The answer lies in an unwavering ethos of independence from the nine-member crew and in a fundamental design concept: Keep it simple.

“I was hella into counter-culture. ’60s rock…hippie era sh*t and funk. I was into that cause I was born in the ’70s,” says Del The Funky Homosapien, the eclectic Hieroglyphics MC and the artist behind the logo’s original design. “I wanted something like the yellow smiley face, but the way I drew it, with the third eye in the middle and a line instead of a smile, it indicated that you’re concentrating or something. I’m into graphic design and I wanted something simple like that. I doodled it on a napkin.”

The logo became the mark of the Hieroglyphics (Hiero) crew which also includes the group Souls Of Mischief and appeared on all of their album covers. Between the two groups and their respective solo careers, the entire Hiero Imperium has produced undisputed hip-hop classics like Souls Of Mischief’s “93 ‘til Infinity”, Hiero’s “You Never Knew” and Del’s “Mistadobalina.” A part of the Bay Area hip-hop fabric, Hiero have stayed relevant on their golden age era stature and a steady stream of solo releases from the crew’s members. But above all, it’s the merch component predicated on the Hiero logo that has cemented their stylistic legacy.

In 1992 and 1993, the Plan B Skateboards company’s influential skate videos “Questionable” and “Virtual Reality” featured songs from Del and Souls Of Mischief. The rappers were soundtracking your little brother’s favorite Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater character, Rodney Mullen, flipping tricks that nobody had ever seen before and it flowed so well. Skaters started gravitating to the music and Hiero’s appeal was immediately beginning to transcend hip-hop circles. In short, the logo was gravitational.

“A lot of skaters, headbangers, and punk rockers started getting the tattoo or putting it on their skateboards representing,” says rapper Tajai of Souls Of Mischief. “So then it took on a different cultural significance, almost like a fight club. This counter-culture club where if you know about Hiero, you know and ‘I f*cks witchu.’ Like the masonry or something… And the people getting the tattoos were actually listening to the music, you see what I’m saying?”

Hiero seeped into the underground, where skaters and rap cats who consciously looked away from the mainstream were finding meaning in the logo. It was something that they could don on decks and shirts to simply show that they were looking for style and culture below the surface. And for many, it was an introduction to hip-hop.