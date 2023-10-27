The second part of Jay-Z’s CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King has arrived. In the first part, he revealed what it would take for him to release a new album, addressed memes about his “awkward” dancing, and why he won’t be selling his masters anytime soon.

In today’s second part, Jay tells King where his daughter Blue Ivy’s name came from, and that it was originally supposed to be something else entirely.

“Her name was meant to be Brooklyn,” Jay said. “That was the name we had in theory, but when we got the sonogram, it was super small and we was calling her Blueberry. Like, ‘Look at the little blueberry!’ It was a nickname. For nine months, we were like, ‘Look at the little blueberry,’ so it was natural. We just took the ‘berry’ off and called her Blue.”

In regards to Blue Ivy joining Beyoncé onstage on her Renaissance World Tour, Jay said, “I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage ’cause Blue’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for. Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny, in public eye, and having an opinion of even a little girl how she keeps her hair, so for her to be on that stage to reclaim her power and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”

You can watch the full interview above.