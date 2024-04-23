How Much Are Tickets For Outside Lands Festival 2024?

Outside Lands Festival is returning to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 9-11 with a star-studded lineup headlined by Tyler The Creator, The Killers, and Sturgill Simpson.
Tickets for the festival go on sale tomorrow, April 24 at 10 AM PT. 3-Day GA tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets are $715 plus fees and 3-Day VIP tickets are $1,075 plus fees. Payment Plans are available for 3-Day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets. Put $99 down for GA, $159 down for GA+ or $199 down for VIP.
You can buy tickets at sfoutsidelands.com and see the full lineup below.
Outside Lands 2024 Lineup
*artists subject to change*
Tyler, The Creator
The Killers
Sturgill Simpson
Post Malone (Performing a Special Country Set)
The Postal Service
Grace Jones
Kaytranada
Jungle
Chris Lake
Gryffin
Snoh Aalegra
Young The Giant
ScHoolboy Q
Teddy Swims
Reneé Rapp
Victoria Monét
Knock2
Slowdive
Killer Mike
FLETCHER
TV Girl
Tyla
Chappell Roan
Channel Tres
Charley Crockett
Men I Trust
Ben Howard
Amyl and The Sniffers
Kevin Abstract
Paul Cauthen
The Japanese House
Romy
The Last Dinner Party
BADBADNOTGOOD
STRFKR
Real Estate
K.Flay
Corinne Bailey Rae
Snakehips
Amen Dunes
Roosevelt
Allen Stone
Mindchatter
Daði Freyr
Ryan Beatty
Leisure
Elyanna
Confidence Man
Kasablanca
Vandelux
Wisp
Medium Build
Rocco
underscores
Devault
Chance Peña
Mimi Webb
Daily Bread
BALTHVS
Shaboozey
billy woods
The Lemon Twigs
Trueno
Sons Of The East
CMAT
Cimafunk
Katie Pruitt
AG Club
Lady Wray
Odie Leigh
French Cassettes
Ogi
MiLES.
Valencia Grace
Dan Spencer
Lael Neale
SOMA
Angrybaby
Anish Kumar
AYYBO
The Blessed Madonna
BUNS
Chuck Gunn
DARIUS
Dusky
Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson
Idris Elba
Jackie Hollander
Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson
Kaleena Zanders
Marsh
Seth Troxler
Shiba San b2b CID
SIDEPIECE
Sofia Kourtesis
TSHA
Uncle Waffles
Yulia Niko