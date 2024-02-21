Tyler The Creator has had multiple opportunities over the years to collaborate with his hero Pharrell Williams, and his latest involves Williams’ role as the head designer of Louis Vuitton. Just as Tyler’s production style is clearly influenced by Williams’ work with The Neptunes in the early 2000s, his Louis Vuitton capsule collection takes inspiration from classic styles and remixes them with Tyler’s signature sporty fits and pops of pastel colors, a la his own high-end line, Golf Le Fleur. The collection hits stores on March 21, with Tyler showing off many of the items on Twitter:

How Much Is Tyler The Creator’s Louis Vuitton Capsule?

The least expensive item is a silk pocket square for 210 euros ($227.11) and the most expensive is a special edition Courrier Lozine 110 trunk for 68,000 euros ($73,540.30), according to Women’s Wear Daily. While the report doesn’t list all of the prices, you can assume most will fall somewhere in this range, with items going from a monogram short suit, a cable knit sweater, and several golf-inspired pieces including a technical anorak, a windbreaker, and a zip cardigan all patterned with Vuitton’s signature checkerboard. There are also collectibles like a chessboard and a golf kit.

“Everything that Tyler does is thoughtful and authentic,” Pharrell told WWD. “We’ve done something completely new with this project that merges our two worlds and the outcome is uniquely LV. Check out some of the looks below:

a Louis Vuitton collection by Tyler Okonma: pic.twitter.com/qlHu3tECCr — T (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2024