Missy Elliott recently announced her new Out Of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience tour, which will kick off in July. As she plays shows across North America, she’ll be joined by Timbaland, Ciara, and Busta Rhymes as support — making it one not to miss, especially for hardcore fans.
For those looking to catch one of her upcoming concerts, here’s what to know about getting tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Missy Elliott’s Out Of This World Tour
A pre-sale for Missy Elliott’s next tour will open for Verizon users today, April 9, along with other early access chances for fans throughout the week — including an artist one on Thursday, April 11. On Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time, tickets will then be available for the general public to purchase them.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates. Additional information can be found through Elliott’s website.
Missy Elliott 2024 Tour Dates: Out Of This World
07/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/09 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
07/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/21 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/25 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/01 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
08/02 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
08/03 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/08 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/09 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.