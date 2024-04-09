For those looking to catch one of her upcoming concerts, here’s what to know about getting tickets.

Missy Elliott recently announced her new Out Of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience tour , which will kick off in July. As she plays shows across North America, she’ll be joined by Timbaland, Ciara, and Busta Rhymes as support — making it one not to miss, especially for hardcore fans.

How To Buy Tickets For Missy Elliott’s Out Of This World Tour

A pre-sale for Missy Elliott’s next tour will open for Verizon users today, April 9, along with other early access chances for fans throughout the week — including an artist one on Thursday, April 11. On Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time, tickets will then be available for the general public to purchase them.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates. Additional information can be found through Elliott’s website.

Missy Elliott 2024 Tour Dates: Out Of This World

07/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/09 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

07/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/21 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/25 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/01 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

08/02 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

08/03 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/08 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/09 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.