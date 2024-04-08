When Do Missy Elliott ‘Out Of This World’ Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

When Do Missy Elliott’s Out Of This World Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

A presale for Verizon subscribers begins Tuesday, April 9, with additional presales throughout the week. The general sale starts on Friday, April 12, at 10 am local time. You can get more information at missy-elliott.com. See below for the full tour dates.

7/4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

7/6 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

7/9 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

7/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

7/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

7/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

7/18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

7/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/21 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

7/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7/25 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

7/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

8/1 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

8/2 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

8/3 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

8/5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/8 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

8/9 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

8/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

8/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.