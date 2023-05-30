Will Kendrick Lamar And Baby Keem Headline Camp Flog Gnaw 2023?

Last year, Tyler The Creator did not host his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival. “It’s really not that deep,” his manager Chris Clancy explained at the time. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”

Fans are awaiting an announcement. But Tuesday, May 30 was a big signifier of exciting things en route. Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, noted cousins and collaborators, teamed up for a new song called “The Hillbillies,” in which they rap over a sample of Bon Iver’s “PDLIF.” The video catches the pair in LA’s Beverly Center Mall as well as Dodger Stadium.

Where Camp Flog Gnaw comes into play is when Tyler The Creator makes an unexpected cameo toward the end of the video, appearing alongside Keem and Kenny at the Dodger Stadium entrance where a button on his shirt announces that the festival is returning for 2023.

So, are Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem headlining this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw? It’s not confirmed, but it’s looking quite safe to assume so. Why else would the announcement occur in their music video?

Watch the video above.