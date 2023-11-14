The connection between TikTok and music has always been strong, from the Musical.ly merger in 2017 to the platform being used as a music promotion tool today. Now, TikTok has made it easier for fans to keep track of songs they hear on TikTok outside of the app: As TechChrunch notes, the platform has launched a new feature that allows users to save songs from TikTok videos to their accounts on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The feature, dubbed “Add To Music App,” was introduced in a TikTok press release shared today (November 14). It notes in part:

“The feature will appear as a button that says Add Song next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed, inviting users to save the song to the music streaming service of their choice. The first time a user presses the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to their preferred music streaming service. The track will then be saved to a default playlist in the preferred music streaming service, but users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created. Following the first use of the Add to Music App feature, the music app selected will then become the default music streaming service for future track saves, although users can select to change the default music streaming service at any time under settings. Users can also use the Add to Music App feature from an artist’s Sound Detail Page.”

Add To Music App is being rolled out to users in the US and UK, while users in other areas are set to get the feature later on. Learn more about Add To Music App here.