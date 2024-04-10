Here’s How Coachella 2024 Will Be Streamed If You’re Watching At Home

Every music fan is looking forward to Coachella, which kicks off the first weekend of its 2024 iteration this Friday (April 12). But not everyone has Coachella money. And those who have experienced the festival know that a weekend at Coachella will break the bank. Not to mention, the crowds and the blistering heat can make for a dealbreaker.

Fortunately, if you are unable to make the festival, there are many ways fans can tune in from the comfort of their own homes. And thankfully, this comes at no additional cost to those with a smartphone, tablet, computer, and internet connection.