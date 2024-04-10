Here’s How Coachella 2024 Will Be Streamed If You’re Watching At Home

Every music fan is looking forward to Coachella, which kicks off the first weekend of its 2024 iteration this Friday (April 12). But not everyone has Coachella money. And those who have experienced the festival know that a weekend at Coachella will break the bank. Not to mention, the crowds and the blistering heat can make for a dealbreaker.
Fortunately, if you are unable to make the festival, there are many ways fans can tune in from the comfort of their own homes. And thankfully, this comes at no additional cost to those with a smartphone, tablet, computer, and internet connection.
How Do I Watch Coachella 2024 Online?
Fans can livestream Coachella performances via YouTube. All six stages will have their own livestream feed.
If you aren’t able to tune into the performances in real-time, the Coachella YouTube channel will repeat the livestream line-up from each day following the final set of the night. The re-run will play until the next day, when the following day’s performances will be livestreamed. Following Coachella, festival highlights will also be available on demand.
You can watch the live feeds below for each of the six stages — Coachella, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, and Sonora.