How To Use Spotify Jam

Today (September 26), Spotify announced Jam, a new feature that aims to bring music listeners together, but what is it and how does it work?

Spotify lays it out in a blog post and describes Jam as “a personalized, real-time listening session for your group to tune into together,” adding, “Jam builds on some of our popular social features and combines them with our personalization technology to take real-time listening with pals to the next level.”

Introducing Jam – a new way for you and your friends to share the queue and choose what’s playing together. https://t.co/eAK0wcl8zB pic.twitter.com/wypBNkHlnH — Spotify (@Spotify) September 26, 2023

As for how to use the feature (which is rolling out globally today), the first step is to make sure you have an up-to-date version of the Spotify app. From there, one user (who must have a Premium account) can start a Jam, which any Spotify user (Premium or not) can join.

More specifically, Spotify explains, “To get grooving, select a playlist or song you’re feeling excited about. You’ll see a “Start a Jam” button by clicking the speaker icon at the bottom of your screen or by hitting the three dot menu within your favorite playlist or song. You can also select a device to play on, whether that’s your phone or speaker. Those in your household on your shared Wi-Fi will also be prompted to join the Jam when they open Spotify.”

Then, the user who started the jam can invite others to join in one of three ways: “Turn on Bluetooth, then tap your phones together,” “Have your friends scan the QR code on your host screen,” or “Hit ‘share’ to send the link through social, text, SMS, and more.”

Once the Jam has been set up and multiple users are in, anybody in the Jam can “add songs to the queue, see who added which song, and receive recommendations, all from their own devices.” The Jam’s host has advanced control, though, as they can “determine who’s in the Jam, change the order of the tracks, or remove a song that doesn’t fit the vibe.”

Spotify also shared a promotional video showing off the feature, so check that out above and learn more about Jam here.