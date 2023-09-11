zach bryan 2023
Getty Image
Indie

Spotify Saw An Opportunity And Took It When Zach Bryan’s Mugshot Was Revealed After His Arrest

Zach Bryan is on top of the world right now: Last week, his and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything” became the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, the first chart-topper for both artists. Bryan’s self-titled album is No. 1, too, on the Billboard 200. It hasn’t all been perfect, though, as he was also just arrested in Oklahoma on a obstruction of investigation charge.

That resulted in a mugshot that has made the rounds online, and when Spotify saw it, they knew exactly what they had to do: use the image for the cover art of the “Outlaw” country music playlist. The earliest reports of the art change (like this one from Billboard) surfaced on September 8.

While Spotify is having fun with the situation, Bryan was apologetic. In a video after his arrest, he explained, “I was an idiot today, and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person. I just want to make that clear. I should’ve been smarter about it. […] I get too lippy with [the police officer], he brings me over to his car, and I just didn’t help my situation at all. I felt like a child. It was ridiculous, it was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. It was my mistake.”

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×