Zach Bryan is on top of the world right now: Last week, his and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything” became the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, the first chart-topper for both artists. Bryan’s self-titled album is No. 1, too, on the Billboard 200. It hasn’t all been perfect, though, as he was also just arrested in Oklahoma on a obstruction of investigation charge.

That resulted in a mugshot that has made the rounds online, and when Spotify saw it, they knew exactly what they had to do: use the image for the cover art of the “Outlaw” country music playlist. The earliest reports of the art change (like this one from Billboard) surfaced on September 8.

Spotify features Zach Bryan's mugshot as the cover art for their “Outlaw” playlist. pic.twitter.com/cPx7JOMxfU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 9, 2023

While Spotify is having fun with the situation, Bryan was apologetic. In a video after his arrest, he explained, “I was an idiot today, and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person. I just want to make that clear. I should’ve been smarter about it. […] I get too lippy with [the police officer], he brings me over to his car, and I just didn’t help my situation at all. I felt like a child. It was ridiculous, it was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. It was my mistake.”

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.