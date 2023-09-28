How To Watch The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony For 2023

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is putting everything together for its annual induction ceremony, and at least one thing will be different this year. According to its official website, The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will be streamed live for the first time.

The ceremony is scheduled for November 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will livestream on Disney+. According to Billboard, the stream will begin at 8 p.m. EST, and, rather than air on HBO at a later date like in years past, a three-hour “edited broadcast of highlights will air on ABC” on January 1, 2024, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

Additionally on Thursday morning, September 28, the Rock Hall announced this year’s performers: Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, and New Edition. The Rock Hall also promised that more performers will be revealed between now and the ceremony.

This year’s inductee class features Crow, Elliott, Khan, Nelson, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, and The Spinners.

The 2023 inductee class was confirmed in May. Upon the news, Missy Elliott “cried all morning. Many people felt the weight of her induction, as Missy is the first-ever female rapper to earn the honor.

“Missy Elliott got in first ballot, just like Eminem got in first ballot last year and Jay-Z the year before,” So if there’s a throughline we’re seeing, it shows the power of hip-hop music culture now, as if we didn’t know it already, as far as how quickly these artists are being recognized on the first ballot,” Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Chairman John Sykes told Variety in May.

