Here Is Brandi Carlile’s ‘Summer Carnival Tour’ Setlist

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour features iconic openers to supplement Pink’s own legendary status. Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp are alternating opening duties for the North American trek.

Grouplove and KidCutUp are opening on all of the dates, but Carlile was present for opening night on July 24 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. On July 26 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Carlile and Pink performed a cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” as a tribute to Sinéad O’Connor, who died at 56 years old earlier that day.

Carlile opened at Citi Field in New York, New York on August 3, PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 5, and Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on August 16. She will open for 10 more shows between August 19 and October 9. See all of the remaining dates here.

As chronicled by setlist.fm, there have been slight variations to Carlile’s setlist. The Toronto, Pittsburgh, and New York shows included a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock,” while fans in Cincinnati were treated to a different Mitchell cover, “A Case Of You.”

Below is Carlile’s setlist from her most recent set in Detroit last night (August 16).

1. “Broken Horses”

2. “You And Me On The Rock”

3. “The Story”

4. “Right On Time”

5. “Creep” (Radiohead cover)

6. “The Eye”

7. “Sinners, Saints And Fools”

8. “The Joke“