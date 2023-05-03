Today, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced their next class of 2023 inductees, which includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, and The Spinners.

However, some might be wondering who was possibly in the running but ultimately, not selected for induction.

According to Billboard, there were fourteen total nominees, starting with The White Stripes, as it marked the band’s first year being eligible.

Instead of Rage, Uproxx had chosen Soundgarden (fronted by the late Chris Cornell) as an early inductee prediction from the ’90s rock era. Switching genres but staying in that decade, another snub included A Tribe Called Quest, having been nominated the last two years without an induction.

Other nominees who didn’t make the cut this year included Iron Maiden, Joy Division (or New Order), Warren Zevon, and Cyndi Lauper.

Last year’s HOF induction class made some headlines after Dolly Parton tried to get voters to look at other artists. “I still had this feeling that I was taking votes from someone,” Parton said in an interview last December. “I would take any country things they give me because I’d feel I’d earned any of them that I get.” She was still inducted and is now making a rock-inspired album to match.

The ceremony will be held on November 3 in Brooklyn.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.